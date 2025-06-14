Surveillance Vehicle Contracts Leaked
TechOpsSV’s Tactical Vehicles Deployed by DHS/ICE Feature Covert Spy Tech — No Public Oversight
Surveillance Vehicle Contracts Leaked: Key Documents Revealed
1. DHS PACTS II Contract– TechOpsSV (TOSV) listed as prime vendor for "mobile surveillance systems."
2. Illinois State Police Procurement Records– "Mobile Command Vehicle" equipped with "real-time data fusion."
3. Internal TechOpsSV Schematics– Redacted diagrams show concealed camera ports, RF antenna arrays.
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
🚨 WHAT’S INSIDE THESE VEHICLES?
Stingray-like IMSI catchers (cellphone tracking)
360-degree facial recognition cameras (tied to DHS databases)
Automated license plate readers (storage indefinite)
Encrypted comms interception (possible wiretap capabilities)
🚨 WHO’S USING THEM?
TOSV Vehicles & Equipment have been deployed to Federal, State & Local Government(s) & Agencies (extensive list below)
DHS - Department of Homeland Security
ICE - Immigration & Customs Enforcement
NSA - National Security Agency
HSEMA - Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency
BOP - Bureau of Prisons
SS - Secret Service
DOS - Department of State
Pentagon
Multiple State & Local Municipalities across the country
LEGAL & ETHICAL VIOLATIONS
1. 4th Amendment Violations
Carpenter v. US (2018) requires warrants for location tracking—ignored in field operations.
2. Hidden Procurement
Contracts omit spy tech specs, violating FAR Part 15.304 (truthful solicitation).
3. Targeted Communities
Evidence suggests vehicles disproportionately monitor:
▶ Migrant shelters
▶ Black/LGBTQ+ protests
▶ Poor neighborhoods
DEMANDS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
We call on:
Congress – Subpoena TOSV executives and audit all DHS/ICE contracts.
Media – Verify these documents and investigate deployment logs.
Activists – FOIA vehicle use records in your city.
WHY THIS LEAK IS ANONYMOUS
The whistleblower(s) state:
"TechOpsSV and its government clients have a history of retaliating against critics. These vehicles are being weaponized against vulnerable people—we won’t let that happen in a vacuum."
HOW TO USE THESE FILES
Journalists: Cross-reference with protest/police footage.
Lawyers: Build class-action cases for illegal surveillance.
Public: Share widely—agency denials are to be expected within 48hrs.
⚠️ WARNING: Assume all TechOpsSV (TOSV) vehicles in your area have these capabilities until proven otherwise.
Sentinel Leaks received this information from a verified source, and was able independently verify the existence of the Surveillance Vehicle Contracts with DHS, Illinois State Police Vehicle Procurement & internal schematics ALL publicly available information available on HGACbuy and TechOpsSV websites, as well as state police’s memoranda regarding vehicle acquisition.
SOURCES- ALL PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!
TechOpsSV (TOSV) supplied DHS & ICE covert surveillance integrated vehicles:
https://www.techopssv.com/search?q=DHS
ISP Vehicle Acquisition & Product Description:
https://isp.illinois.gov/Media/CompletePressRelease/2195
https://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/view-product?productid=32758
Government Contract Information & TOSV Partners:
https://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/view-contract?contractid=132
https://www.techopssv.com/about
Internet Archives of TechOpsSV (TOSV) Website & Listings:
https://archive.org/details/dhs-ice-raptors-3-tosv/
https://archive.org/details/tosv-web-archive-2/
To readers:
I wrote this last year, and at this point I don’t give a fuck that you know that.
I want you to be safe and watch out for these damn TOSV ICE vehicles!
I’m just like where are all the ‘don’t tread on me’ people that wouldn’t stop yelling about china