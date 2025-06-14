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Ali Hart • عَلي هارت's avatar
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
7dEdited

To readers:

I wrote this last year, and at this point I don’t give a fuck that you know that.

I want you to be safe and watch out for these damn TOSV ICE vehicles!

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Understory Koodu's avatar
Understory Koodu
5d

I’m just like where are all the ‘don’t tread on me’ people that wouldn’t stop yelling about china

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