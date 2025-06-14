Surveillance Vehicle Contracts Leaked: Key Documents Revealed

1. DHS PACTS II Contract– TechOpsSV (TOSV) listed as prime vendor for "mobile surveillance systems."

2. Illinois State Police Procurement Records– "Mobile Command Vehicle" equipped with "real-time data fusion."

3. Internal TechOpsSV Schematics– Redacted diagrams show concealed camera ports, RF antenna arrays.

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

🚨 WHAT’S INSIDE THESE VEHICLES?

Stingray-like IMSI catchers (cellphone tracking)

360-degree facial recognition cameras (tied to DHS databases)

Automated license plate readers (storage indefinite)

Encrypted comms interception (possible wiretap capabilities)

🚨 WHO’S USING THEM?

TOSV Vehicles & Equipment have been deployed to Federal, State & Local Government(s) & Agencies (extensive list below) DHS - Department of Homeland Security ICE - Immigration & Customs Enforcement NSA - National Security Agency HSEMA - Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency BOP - Bureau of Prisons SS - Secret Service DOS - Department of State Pentagon Multiple State & Local Municipalities across the country



LEGAL & ETHICAL VIOLATIONS

1. 4th Amendment Violations

Carpenter v. US (2018) requires warrants for location tracking—ignored in field operations.

2. Hidden Procurement

Contracts omit spy tech specs, violating FAR Part 15.304 (truthful solicitation).

3. Targeted Communities

Evidence suggests vehicles disproportionately monitor:

▶ Migrant shelters

▶ Black/LGBTQ+ protests

▶ Poor neighborhoods

DEMANDS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

We call on:

Congress – Subpoena TOSV executives and audit all DHS/ICE contracts. Media – Verify these documents and investigate deployment logs. Activists – FOIA vehicle use records in your city.

WHY THIS LEAK IS ANONYMOUS

The whistleblower(s) state:

"TechOpsSV and its government clients have a history of retaliating against critics. These vehicles are being weaponized against vulnerable people—we won’t let that happen in a vacuum."

HOW TO USE THESE FILES

Journalists : Cross-reference with protest/police footage.

Lawyers : Build class-action cases for illegal surveillance.

Public: Share widely—agency denials are to be expected within 48hrs.

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⚠️ WARNING: Assume all TechOpsSV (TOSV) vehicles in your area have these capabilities until proven otherwise.

Sentinel Leaks received this information from a verified source, and was able independently verify the existence of the Surveillance Vehicle Contracts with DHS, Illinois State Police Vehicle Procurement & internal schematics ALL publicly available information available on HGACbuy and TechOpsSV websites, as well as state police’s memoranda regarding vehicle acquisition.

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SOURCES- ALL PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!

TechOpsSV (TOSV) supplied DHS & ICE covert surveillance integrated vehicles:

https://www.techopssv.com/search?q=DHS

ISP Vehicle Acquisition & Product Description:

https://isp.illinois.gov/Media/CompletePressRelease/2195

https://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/view-product?productid=32758

Government Contract Information & TOSV Partners:

https://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/view-contract?contractid=132

https://www.techopssv.com/about

Internet Archives of TechOpsSV (TOSV) Website & Listings:

https://archive.org/details/dhs-ice-raptors-3-tosv/

https://archive.org/details/tosv-web-archive-2/

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